Mary Agnes Stewart, 84, of Leonardtown, MD departed this life peacefully on Wednesday, July 28, surrounded by her family.

Endearingly known as “Aggie”, Mary Agnes was born January 27, 1937, in Leonardtown, MD to the late Agnes Louise Stewart and Raymond Joseph Somerville. She was affectionally raised by her uncle Raymond Taylor and his wife Mary Alice and grew up in the company of her uncle James and first cousin George. Mary Agnes was a permanent resident of St. Mary’s County, receiving her education through the county public school system. She was not only baptized at St. Aloysius Church she was a lifelong parishioner of the church .

Mary Agnes had a fulfilling career, in which she held positions at St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Mary’s Academy, St. Mary’s Ryken High School and St. Mary’s Nursing Center, where she retired as a Certified Geriatric Aide. Postretirement she continued to assist local families as an in-home Geriatric Aide, becoming a well-known caregiver within the community.

Though she took pride in her numerous careers, her most joyful occupation was being a grandmother to her four grandchildren. Her devotion to her grandchildren extended to their before and after-school care, supporting their participation in school programs and sports, and their academic success during their formative years.

She enjoyed entertaining friends and family, playing the state lottery, card games, and frequenting casinos with her late aunt Theresa Johnson. She enjoyed cooking and baking for all occasions, guaranteeing a large feast for every holiday, and ensuring that her famous stuffed ham and homemade pound cake was always on the menu.

In addition to her parents and godparents, she was predeceased by her great grandson Thomas Mason Jefferson, her aunts Theresa Johnson, Annie Mae Berry, Lucille Stewart, and Catherine Dorsey, along with her two longtime friends, Estelle Somerville and Estelle Smallwood.

Mary Agnes leaves to cherish her loving daughters, Mary Helen, Catherine and Diane Stewart. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Marlon Stewart (Christine), Lakia Stewart (Tavares), Crystal Taylor and DeAndre Countiss. Additionally, she is survived by her great grandchildren, Taira Saltsman, Trevon, Trinidee, and Trent Jefferson, Marlon Stewart Jr., and Caiden Countiss, and great-great grandchildren, Devon and Aniyah Calhoun and her beloved four legged companion Rusty.

She is also survived by her aunt Christine Jones, and uncles James and Benedict Stewart along with her siblings Joseph Thomas, Arthur “Bill” Thomas, Raymond Thomas Jr., Kenny Thomas, Rodney Thomas, Ann Jenkins and Linda Wooden. She also leaves to cherish her fond memories, godchildren, cousins, other relatives and friends.

