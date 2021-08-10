Tommy Lee Cook, Sr., 70, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away at home on Sunday, August 1, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1951 to the late Kenneth and Annie Mae Cook.

Tommy met his wife and best friend, Mary Ann Thomas at a young age. The two were married for over fifty (50) years before her untimely passing in November, 2019. They were very much in love and worked very well together raising their family and making a living.

A devoted father, Tommy always made sure to spend time with his family, even when his work obligations kept him busy. A self-made entrepreneur, Tommy owned and operated numerous businesses throughout his career. A man of many interests, Tommy had laundromats to ice cream shoppes and a few things in between. His customers became his friends and his outgoing personality made him a treasured man of the community. Tommy felt great pride in how hard he worked to provide for his family.

Tommy was a devoted and loving father. He always made sure his family had what they needed and usually what they wanted. Tommy and his wife owned and operated several businesses during their career. Tommy could work on and fix anything with a motor. He could be found working on a car or fixing someone’s washing machine in his spare time.

Tommy was a hard-working who cherished and loving his family and friends very much. He was a caring man who would do whatever he could to help someone out. Tommy’s family and friends loved and respected him. The world has lost a great man.

Tommy is survived by his children, Jimmy Cook (Kim) of Mechanicsville, MD and Tammy Naumoff of Mechanicsville, MD; siblings, Chris Webb (Bill), Brenda Kahn and Greg Cook (Rhonda); grandchildren, Amber, Shelley, Shawn, Shane, Britney, Lexi, Camryn and A.J.; and great-grandchildren, Bentley, Hailie, Vinney, Brystol and Timmy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Annie Mae Cook; wife, Mary Ann Cook; son, Tommy Cook, Jr.; and siblings, Ella Whitehurst, Jane Wilen, Kenneth Cook, Jerry Cook, David Cook and son-in-law, John Naumoff.

The family will receive friends for Tommy’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a funeral service at 12:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Frank Brizzi at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow immediately at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Condolences can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.