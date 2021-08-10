SFC DAVID BELTON JARRELL, USA (RET.)

Farewell David B. Jarrell

“Dirty Dave’s” amazing life adventure came to an end at age 80 on Sunday, July 18, 2021. He lived his final hour on his beloved boat, “Beat’s Working” at Point Lookout Marina in Maryland. He lived a life that most men would never dare and a few daring would secretly envy.

David Belton Jarrell was born in Mobile, Alabama. His grandfather owned a construction company at which he worked until he was dismissed for racing the heavy equipment. From an early age and throughout his life he was often pushing the limit. With the mutual consent of both parents, David joined the U.S. Army at age 17 and began an exciting military career that took him to South Korea, Germany, the Philippines, the Vietnam war, and many other interesting places as a Military Policeman.

He was tough but kind. When assigned to haul AWOLs back to Fort Bliss in El Paso, he wasn’t above taking the hand cuffs off long enough for his prisoner to enjoy a steak at the Big Texan.

Honorably discharged after 20 years in the service of his county, David found interesting civilian work as a boat builder in Gig Harbor, Washington and security advisor for Voice of American in Sri Lanka and Washington D.C. He loved being on the water. While building boats for others, Dave also built a commercial fishing boat for himself and enjoyed many productive days on Puget Sound.

David loved motorcycles and cars. He would drive a new car every year or two. His cars ran the gamut of muscle cars, pick-ups, convertibles, and a canary yellow Jeep, named “Tweety Bird”. David didn’t think twice about taking an epic road to Sturgis for the big bike rally. No hotels, no problem – he’d make a bed in the back of his cargo van. On his last adventure in marriage, David’s French-born spouse made a heroic cross-county road trip with him on the back of his Goldwing. After 6,500 miles of road punishment, she promptly returned to France without looking back.

He was married to several wonderful women. Even though the stresses and wonders of life resulted in break-ups, David continued life-long friendships with them. David had three kindhearted and adventurous kids who enriched his life; they shared many wonderful memories together.

Dave never met a stranger but enjoyed, most of all, the company of veterans – his people. He frequented the VFWs, American Legions and Elk’s Lodges where ever he traveled. In recent years, he would entertain just about anybody who walked in for a beer at Buzzy’s Country Store in Scotland, Maryland.

He was organized and alert according to his military training, sometimes hard on those who loved him, but also fun-loving, quick with a joke, generous to a fault and by-your-side if you were ever in a pickle.

He was preceded in death by his father Roston C. Jarrell, Sr. and mother Marjorie Faith Jarrell of Mobile, Alabama. David is survived by his three children Faith Mumma (Brad Ditzler) of Mt. Gretna, Pennsylvania; Brian Mumma (Michelle) currently living in Chisinau, Moldova; Michele Christiansen (Lonnie) of Lakewood, Washington; grandsons Shawn Ditzler and Josh Short; his three brothers, Roston C. Jarrell, Jr. (Doris) of Vicksburg, Mississippi; Fred W. Jarrell (Liz) of Mobile, Alabama; and Malcolm D. Jarrell (Susan) of Logansport, Indiana; and two great grandchildren.

Karen Quade Leach took care of David for the final six years of his life.

Much to his satisfaction, he will be interred with honors along with other soldiers in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pennsylvania. To share a memory of David or send a condolence to his family, please visit David’s obituary page at https://www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

