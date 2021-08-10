Stephen Gore Uhler, 85 of Hollywood, MD passed away on July 30, 2021 with his family by his side.

He was born on April 10, 1935 in Waldorf, MD to the late Sterling Harris Uhler and Helen (Wathen) Uhler.

Stephen grew up on a farm in Helen, MD. He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School then went on to graduate from the Charlotte Hall Military Academy in 1954, now known as Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home. After high school Stephen joined the Air Force where he graduated from Pilot Training February of 1956 at Bainbridge Air Base, Georgia.

After the Air Force Stephen returned home to St. Mary’s County where he later purchased a small farm in Hollywood, MD. He followed his father’s footsteps of road construction in southern Maryland and throughout the state. From state highway inspector to lead estimator for companies like Regal and Cemar Construction, to working with local companies in land/road development such as Ray Vest and Delahay.

Aside from the military and construction Stephen’s passion lies in writing. He wrote from a young student throughout school winning essays that awarded him recognition from Time Magazine. As a young adult he wrote feature stories for the Baltimore Sun. He also wrote many Letters to the Editor of the Enterprise Newspaper usually about local political subjects of interests such as county tax increases or commercial zoning. He found local fame as the “County Philosopher” in the local paper St. Mary’s Today. He was very knowledgeable of just about any world news or U.S. history topic but his beloved was St. Mary’s County and its farmland especially his own.

Stephen was often seen in his bib overalls, he considered himself at home at any of the local family owned businesses that he supported daily and knew them all on a first name basis. Stephen was a very giving, believing that as he was raised, to take care of the people of his land. Families know him for brining food needed to have a good holiday dinner, for showing up randomly with a bushel basket of kale, cabbage, watermelons, or his huge sweet potatoes to name a few. He grew over an acre garden and said “come pick what you need anytime” to all the locals downtown Hollywood known as “Sandy Bottom.”

There was “nuttn fancy” about Stephen Uhler till he went on travel. Then there was no holding back. He loved to travel but couldn’t wait to get back to write about his travels or ride around on his tractor to show pictures and tell his stories. Stephen loved animals of all kinds and had many breeds on his farm over the years, included his beloved “Bobby” the border collie that stayed by his side. Whenever you saw Steve usually Bobby was in the truck with him.

Stephen was a “character” as most describe him. Definitely one of a kind! Stephen will be missed by many of the “old school” St. Mary’s Countians for sure!

He is survived by his daughter, Helen Uhler (Donald Beaver) of Mechanicsville, MD; his siblings, Sue Uhler Kelly (Ronald) of Ellicott City, MD and Georgia Perkins (Wallace) of Olive Branch, MS; his grandchildren, Stephen Uhler II (Emily Beckler) of Hollywood, MD, Joseph “Paul” Smith of Hollywood, MD, and Jacob Pulliam of Mechanicsville, MD; and his great grandchildren, Teagan, Chase, and Dakota. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Sterling Uhler, Jr., David Uhler, Edward Uhler, and Victoria Uhler-Ernst.

Family will receive friends on Monday, August 9, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 9:30 a.m., at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Stephen Uhler II, Paul Smith, Jacob Pulliam, Don Beaver, Joseph Spak, and Michael Spak.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ACTS, P.O. Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618 or Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.