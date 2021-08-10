Grace Bolton, age 88, died peacefully in her home in Hughesville, MD on August 8, 2021.

Grace will be remembered for her love of family and her enjoyment of cooking, gardening, and local history. Born in 1933 in Leonardtown, Grace attended the Little Red Schoolhouse, a one-room school in Charlotte Hall, and graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1951. After 31 years of employment with the Charles County Board of Education, she retired in June 1990.

Grace was a lifetime member of All Faith Episcopal Church, serving as Director of the Altar Guild, Treasurer, and as a member of the Vestry. She also sang in the choir, helped with annual church dinners, and never missed a Christmas Eve service in over 80 years. She will be buried there beside her husband, Raymond, amongst other family members. She will be missed by many.

Grace is survived by her daughter Judith Diane Walker of Edgewater, MD and her son Glenn Marshall Cross of Hughesville (Susan); her five grandchildren: Joshua Phoebus (Rachel), Andrew Phoebus, Alex Walker, Keith Cross (Irina), and Laura Grace Renteria (Ryan); as well as five great-grandchildren: Wesley Renteria, Benjamin Renteria, Max Cross, Margaret Phoebus, and Natalia Cross. She was predeceased by her brothers Harry Davis Jr., Joseph Davis, Charles Davis and George Davis; and by her parents Harry Davis Sr. and Mary Burch Davis; and by her first husband Raymond Cross in 1987 and second husband Richard Bolton Sr. in 2014.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 12, 202, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at All Faith Episcopal Church, 38885 New Market Turner Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow immediately in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the All Faith Episcopal Church Altar Guild, P.O. Box 24, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.