Margaret “Marge” Ann Laney, 87, of Hollywood, MD passed away on July 31, 2021 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, VA.

She was born on August 18, 1933 in Anadarko, OK to the late Wilfred and Jessie Lacer.

Marge was a 1951 graduate of Anadarko High School. She was employed by Consolidated Aircraft Corporation as an Electrician on the B-36 Peacemaker aircraft. She met her loving husband, Edward V. Laney, Jr., a career Naval Officer, in Kingsville, TX. On January 23, 1954, they married and celebrated 67 wonderful years together. She was a dedicated and loving Navy wife. Over the course of 30 plus years of Navy life, Marge joined Ed on Military tours that crisscrossed the United States and overseas. They settled down in Hollywood, MD for the past 46 years after their tour at NAS Pax River. In the 1970’s she was employed as the office manager for Dr. Barley.

Marge loved the outdoors (camping and fishing) as well as traveling around the globe. She enjoyed raising flowers of all types. For many years, she was a member of the St. Mary’s County Garden Club, serving as the president from 1974 to 1976. She also enjoyed square dancing for the St. Mary’s Ark and Doves. She was a devout Christian, studying the scriptures, an attending the Leonardtown Nazarene Church. Her greatest love was for her family and she enjoyed taking care of them and spending time with them.

In addition to her beloved husband, Ed, Marge is also survived by her children: Michael Laney (Brenda) of Leonardtown, MD, Karen (Laney) Schaeffer (Jack) of Woodbridge, VA and Diane (Laney) Kellam (Jeff) of King George, VA; seven grandchildren: Heather Smith, Michael Laney, Jr., Christopher Laney, Kelli Makin, Kevin Schaeffer, Jeffrey Kellam, Jr., and Steven Kellam; 17 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson on the way. In addition to her parents Wilfred and Jessie Lacer, she is also preceded in death by her great granddaughter, Jessie Marie Kellam.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 3:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Pastor Paul MacPherson on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Both services will be held at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.