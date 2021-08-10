LaKieta Nicole Toon “Kieta” age 35, of California, MD departed this life on August 3, 2021 at home. She was born the only child of Maurice Toon and the late Brenda Marie Whalen on December 24, 1985 in St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

Kieta was educated in the St. Mary’s and Calvert County Public School systems. She graduated from Patuxent High School in 2003. She continued her education with American InterContinental University (AIU) earning her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting in 2011.

Kieta was a free spirit and entrepreneur at heart. She began her career with Food Lion, then BJs, and ended her career as an employee at Giant to become the entrepreneur she was always meant to be. She opened a business called Angel’s Tees where she used her passion for creating. She created various arts and crafts, such as t-shirts, masks, mugs, and glasses just to name a few. She also became an independent contractor for both AVON and Scentsy. Keeping still was never in her DNA. Kieta deeply loved her family and friends. She was genuine and had no problem letting you know how she felt when asked. She had a truly unselfish spirit and constantly put others above her own needs. Kieta spent her Mondays assisting the St. Mark UAME Food Pantry. She enjoyed cooking a variety of meals and desserts for her loved ones (just ask anyone about her dump cakes or cheesecakes). She was constantly researching and learning new techniques to express herself and never seemed to back down from new challenges. Kieta hated to stay idle; she found pleasure in the freedom of driving on the open road. At home, she spent some time reading a variety of novels. She enjoyed all things dealing with Tweety, Betty Boop, Mickey Mouse, and Minnie Mouse. She shared a bond with many family members through watching wrestling. Kieta also kept a large collection of candles throughout her house.

Our Angel is now home with the Lord and was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Marie Whalen; grandparents, Alean Whalen, Robert Whalen, Patrick Toon, and Mary Toon; and a host of family members welcoming her home. Kieta leaves to cherish her memory her father, Maurice Toon; a devoted companion of 18 years, Darrell T. Thompson, Jr.; a Second Dad, Otis White; five brothers, Otis White, Jr., Daryl White, Michael White, Demekus White, and Raymond White; Aunts, Bonita Smith, Larnice Hall, and ReDahlia Curtis (God Mother); Uncles, John Whalen, Lorne Whalen, Marvin Whalen, Patrick Toon, and Robert Whalen, Sr.; Cousins, Alonzo “Pac-Man” Dent, Brianna Smith, Daijah Toon, Debora Pinkney, Deon Passalaqua (Brian), Durell Whalen, James “T-Man” Toon, Jr, Jocelyn Toon, Kendrea “Kee-Kee” Jones, (Stan), Kyle “KD” Toon, (Ahjanae), Lamar Curtis (Raquel), Mya Ford, Perry Whalen, Renata Toon, Robert Whalen, Jr, Sabrina Holloway, Skyla Dyson, Sonja Taylor, Thomas “Tommy” Pinkney; Godchild, Yah’Mere; Life Long Friends, Danielle Madison, Lisa Murray and Vantaya Banks-Briscoe.

Kieta will be sorely missed. She has made an impact on everyone and now we’re left with a void that only God can fill. Family, friends, and loved ones take solace in knowing that she is no longer suffering or in pain. She is now at peace, and we will be reunited with our Angel when we are called home. Let us remember Kieta for all the joy she brought during her short journey here on earth. Amen!

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.