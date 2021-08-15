Man Flown to Trauma Center After Hit and Run in Great Mills

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., emergency medical personnel responded to the 22000 block of Mojave Drive in Great Mills, for the reported hemmorhage / lacerations medical call.

Dispatchers then advised they received another call stating the victim was possibly struck and dragged by a vehicle. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

Police arrived on the scene to find one adult male in the roadway with serious injuries. Medical personnel responded to the scene and requested a helicopter a short time later.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing multiple vehicles in the area at the time a verbal disturbance occurred. The male victim was reportedly armed with a firearm when a silver four-door Ford sedan struck the victim and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the St. Mary’s County Airport in Hollywood, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

