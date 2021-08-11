Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center to Close for Routine Maintenance, Will Re-open September 7, 2021

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick will close beginning Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., to complete annual maintenance and cleaning.

The center will reopen Tuesday, September 7 at 6:00 a.m. Cove Point and Kings Landing pools will operate with adjusted hours to accommodate the closure. Patrons with aquatic center annual passes may use their passes at either of the pools for the duration of the closure. For aquatic facility hours of operation visit online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Aquatics.

Citizens can register for aquatic center classes and activities in person or by calling the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center at 410-414-8350. Normal hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.