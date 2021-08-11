Calvert County Circuit Courthouse Implements Mask Mandate for All Citizens and Staff

Due to the recent emergence of the coronavirus delta variant, and consistent with recent guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all individuals entering the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, including courthouse personnel, staff and the general public are required to wear a mask.

On August 6, 2021, Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera of the Court of Appeals for Maryland issued the Ninth Administrative Order clarifying COVID-19 health measures in courthouses and Judicial Branch facilities, effective Aug. 9, 2021.

Accordingly, pending further order of the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals, during the emergency period, consistent with Section (a) of the Ninth Administrative Order Clarifying COVID-19 Health Measures, the wearing of face masks is voluntary for judges, Judiciary personnel and any other persons who have completed the vaccination process, except that, consistent with the CDC guidelines, in the event any county or Baltimore City reaches or has reached transmission status of “substantial” or “high” on any day after Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.



All individuals entering a state courthouse or judicial facility in that jurisdiction shall wear face masks indoors regardless of vaccination status or other related health measures until such time that the county or Baltimore City has achieved a transmission status of “moderate” or “low,” per the CDC transmission status map, for 14 consecutive calendar days.

The courthouse will continue restrictions to limit the concentration of individuals and allow social distancing, consistent with state and federal guidance. The new administrative orders can be viewed on the Maryland Judiciary website at https://mdcourts.gov/coronavirusorders and the Circuit Court for Calvert County website at http://circuitcourt.co.cal.md.us.

Mark S. Chandlee, the Administrative Judge of the Calvert County Circuit Court, has determined that all currently scheduled matters, including jury trials, in the Calvert County Circuit Court will remain as scheduled. All hearings will be heard in person at the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse. The Circuit Court will rule on any requests for conversions to remote hearings and continuances on a case-by-case basis.

Court offices are fully staffed. Court personnel will be available to the public by telephone between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Maryland Electronic Court (MDEC) continues to be available for electronic filing and is required to be used for all MDEC counties. Appointments are preferred to allow for social distancing at public counters.

Any questions or concerns relative to cases or proceedings should be directed to: Circuit Court: 410-535-1600 & District Court: 443-550-6700