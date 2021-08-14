New SMCHD COVID-19 Testing & Vaccine Site in Lexington Park

Effective Monday, August 16, 2021, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will offer COVID-19 testing at the new Behavioral Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park (formerly PNC Bank). COVID-19 testing will no longer be available at the SMCHD Harm Reduction Program office. Additionally, COVID-19 vaccination will also be available at the Hub beginning Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

(effective August 16, 2021) Locations: SMCHD Main Office at 21580 Peabody St in Leonardtown – Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

at 21580 Peabody St in Leonardtown – Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Behavioral Health Hub at 21625 Great Mills Rd in Lexington Park – Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Please follow directional signage as posted for vehicles, cyclists, or pedestrians (traffic pattern has changed from PNC),

COVID vaccine will also be available beginning September 1, 2021.

Drive-thru (walk up available for vehicles over 6’10” or residents on foot)

No appointment or doctor’s order needed for testing

Free of charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.)

Available for those who live or work in St. Mary’s County

“Our county is now demonstrating high community spread of COVID-19, mostly affecting adults and youth who are not yet fully vaccinated. Ready access to testing and vaccine for this illness is critical to controlling the surge we are experiencing. This new location is easily accessible, even to those without cars,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “The best thing you can do for your health and your community right now is to get vaccinated. Please get tested if you are having COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”

Community members showing any sign or symptom of COVID-19 should get tested within 24-48 hours, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection. Asymptomatic persons exposed to COVID-19 who are not yet fully vaccinated are also encouraged to get tested. For more information on testing locations and hours, including rapid PCR testing, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-testing.

COVID-19 vaccinations are still provided to anyone age 12 and older at the SMCHD main office in Leonardtown. Beginning September 1st, COVID vaccine will be available at the Behavioral Health Hub in Lexington Park. Appointments are highly recommended; walk-ups will be accepted as vaccine supply allows. For more information or to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.