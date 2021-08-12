No Injuries Reported, Red Cross Assisting Family Displaced After Electrical Fire in Waldorf

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at approximately 11:20 a.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to 923 Copley Avenue in Waldorf, for the reported smoke in a residence.

The 911 caller reported smoke in the residence, a structure fire assignment was dispatched, with dispatchers informing all occupants to exit the residence and wait for the arrival of First Responders.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the electrical panel on the side of the home on fire and actively arcing.

SMECO was requested for an expedited response to the scene, while firefighters kept the fire in check using extreme caution around the electrical panel that continued arcing.

SMECO arrived on the scene and cut off all power to the structure. Firefighters completed extinguishment of the fire in under 10 minutes and found extensions in the surrounding area. All searches of the residence yielded negative results..

Four occupants were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshals Office was notified.

No injuries were reported.

Crews operated on the scene for approximately 2 hours.

All photos courtesy of the https://www.ccvfireems.org/, and the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

