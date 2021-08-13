Cooling Centers in St. Mary’s County Available to the Public on Friday 8/13/21

With temperatures remaining in the 90s and heat index values as high as 105 degrees, St. Mary’s County Government will have cooling centers available on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

Young children, infants, the elderly, and those with health conditions should avoid prolonged outdoor exposure and maintain hydration levels.

St. Mary’s County residents, who need to take refuge in a cool place, can go to one of the following locations:

Garvey Senior Activity Center Loffler Senior Activity Center

23630 Hayden Farm Lane 21905 Chancellor’s Run Road

Leonardtown Great Mills

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.* 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.*

Northern Senior Activity Center Charlotte Hall Library

29655 Charlotte Hall Road 37600 New Market Rd

Charlotte Hall Charlotte Hall

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.* 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.* / Monday – Thursday

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.* / Friday – Saturday

Leonardtown Library Lexington Park Library

23630 Hayden Farm Lane 21677 FDR Blvd.

Leonardtown Lexington Park

9 a.m. – 8 p.m.* Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.* / Monday – Thursday

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.* Friday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.* / Friday – Saturday

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.* /Sundays*

Three Oaks Center The Mission

46905 Lei Drive 21015 Great Mills Road

Lexington Park Great Mills

Monday – Friday Monday – Saturday

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.* 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.*

*The times listed above are regular business hours and may change.

As a reminder, animals should also be brought inside during extreme weather conditions and should never be left inside cars.