Governor Hogan Orders All U.S. and State Flags Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Frederick County Captain Joshua Laird

Governor Larry Hogan released the following statement:

“Maryland has lost another of our true heroes—Captain Joshua Laird, a 21-year veteran of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, lost his life in the line of duty yesterday while bravely responding to a fire in Ijamsville. On behalf of all Marylanders, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, his fellow firefighters, and to all those who loved him.

I have directed U.S. and state flags in Maryland to fly at half-staff in his honor until sunset on the day of interment.”

The Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County, MD Local 3666 released the following statement:

“Local 3666 is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Captain Josh Laird. Brother Laird was injured on a house fire in Ijamsville this evening and later succumbed to his injuries sustained at the fire. Please keep Captain Laird’s family in your thoughts and prayers as well as our DFRS family, as we mourn the loss of our colleague.

As more information about arrangements for Honoring Captain Laird’s service to his community becomes available, we will announce through appropriate Departmental and Social Media channels.

Thank you for the outpouring of support we have seen this evening. We will need that support in the coming days and weeks and it means more than you know. Please hold your loved ones a little tighter this evening and pray for our fallen Brother.”

(FCDFRS) Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services Press Release, GoFundMe, and Additional Information:

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at approximately 4:48 p.m., firefighters from Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services (FCDFRS) were dispatched for reports of a house fire on the 9500 block of Ball Road in Ijamsville.

Upon arrival crews found a two-story single-family home with fire showing. A rapid intervention dispatch with a task force was requested which was quickly upgraded to a 2nd alarm due to heavy fire conditions.

While operating inside the structure, Captain Joshua Laird, Station 25, Green Valley Fire Department, fell through the first floor into the basement. Teams of firefighters were immediately deployed to effect the rescue. Captain Laird was located, extricated, immediately given emergency medical care and transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center via Maryland State Police aviation.

Unfortunately, Captain Laird died later that evening from injuries sustained in the line of duty.

Captain Joshua Laird, 46, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, is a 21-year veteran of FCDFRS. He began his firefighting career as a volunteer at the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company 1, located in Fairfield. He joined Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services on July 31, 2000 as part of Recruit Class 4.

Upon graduating, he was assigned to Green Valley Station 25 as a Firefighter I. Throughout his 21 years of service he served at New Market Fire Company, Westview, Spring Ridge, United, Carroll Manor, Braddock Heights, and as a Safety Officer. He ended his last alarm a Captain at Green Valley Fire Station 25.

Captain Laird is survived by his wife and two daughters.

“We are in constant contact with the Laird family and our DFRS families and are doing everything we can to make every resource available,” said FCDFRS Chief Tom Coe.

“This unexpected loss of a father, a husband, and a brother to firefighters across the nation, will have a lasting impact on the Frederick and Fairfield communities. We are and will be here for them now and in the future.”

FCDFRS is working with incident management teams and partners across Maryland, the National Capital Region, and Virginia in preparing for the return of Captain Laird’s body and for the upcoming funeral arrangement.

Maryland first responders and representatives from Anne Arundel, Frederick, Howard, and Montgomery counties along with personnel from Loudon County, Virginia, and the National Capital Region Incident Management Team, and the International Association of Fallen Firefighters 3666 are working around the clock to ensure a smooth overall process.

Captain Laird will be honorably transported from the Washington Hospital Center to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner this evening. Engine 251 and Ambulance 259 along with FCDFRS Management, IAFF Local 3666, The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, the DC Firefighters Burn Foundation, and various law enforcement agencies will provide him an escort.

Once completed, a full procession, with honors, will bring him back to his family and local community for a full funeral service.

FCDFRS will release date, time, and location for this funeral, once the family finalizes the plans. FCDFRS asks that you please respect the privacy of the Laird family during this difficult time.

Last evening, as DC’s Bravest from Truck 6 and Engine 11 arrived at Medstar Trauma Center to honor fallen Frederick County Md. Fire and Rescue Services Captain Joshua Laird, they captured this rainbow over the hospital. It appears they were not the only ones honoring the Captain that evening. Photo by Lt. Steven Faulkner. Posted by the D.C. Fire and EMS facebook page.



