MDOT MVA Reminds Customers That Branches Are Open By Appointment Only As It Expands Accessibility

While all Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) branch offices remain under an appointment-only operation, the agency is announcing a new feature to enhance customer service and access. Customers now can schedule same-day appointments on the MDOT MVA Scheduling System as they become available due to cancellations or rescheduling.

“We are constantly looking at ways to make MDOT MVA services more convenient for Maryland residents and provide premier customer service,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “Making same-day appointments available gives our customers additional options if they need to come into a branch office.”

Customers can schedule branch appointments – as well as cancel, modify or reschedule existing appointments – through the MDOT MVA Scheduling System. The scheduler offers a detailed and defined list of available services to help customers determine and schedule the exact type of appointment they need, and helps MDOT MVA staff prepare for the customer prior to arrival. Features include confirmation emails and text messages after scheduling an appointment, and automatic reminders sent to customers one hour prior to the appointment to confirm, reschedule or cancel. Customer can watch a tutorial below on how to schedule an appointment using the MDOT MVA Scheduling System.

Before scheduling a branch appointment, customers are encouraged to check the MDOT MVA eStore to take advantage of many services available from the comfort and safety of their home. Customers can check what online services they are eligible for using the First Stop tool here.

Under the appointment-only model, MDOT MVA is serving more customers in its branches now compared to pre-pandemic levels. MDOT MVA branches completed 303,391 transactions in June and 299,416 in July, compared to 278,534 and 292,621 during the same months in 2019. Those figures represent year-over-year increases of 8.9% and 2.3%, respectively.

Additionally, MDOT MVA is offering more online services than ever before, and customers are taking advantage of those services at higher rates. Customers completed 390,151 online transactions in June and 375,724 in July – increases of 67.7% and 42%, respectively, compared to 232,602 and 264,471 online transactions during the same periods in 2019.

Marylanders are reminded that under Governor Larry Hogan’s Executive Order issued on May 12, 2021, non-commercial and commercial (CDL) driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and identification cards that expired during the COVID-19 State of Emergency must be renewed by August 15, 2021. Marylanders drivers should be aware that after this date, the standard legal requirement of retaking both the written and behind-the-wheel portions of the driving test will be in effect for those with a driver’s license expired over one year. The extension for all other expired documents issued by MDOT MVA, including vehicle registrations and handicap placards, officially expired on June 30, 2021.



