Commissioners Vote to Reinstate Indoor Public Mask Mandate in Charles County

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, the Board of Commissioners voted to adopt a resolution that reinstates the indoor public mask mandate effective Friday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m.

The mandate requires that both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals wear masks at all public indoor locations. Commissioners also declared a local state of emergency so that the Board had the authority to impose the mandate.

Commissioners decided to reinstitute the indoor public mask mandate after receiving briefings from Charles County’s Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney and other partnership agencies regarding the rising number of COVID-19 cases and increased positivity rate in Charles County. The Centers for Disease Control recommends the use of masks indoors in all public places in areas where COVID-19 transmission rates are high. Charles County is currently in that category.

All residents and visitors over the age of five will be required to wear masks in all indoor public venues and businesses in Charles County, even if they are fully vaccinated. This includes restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, conference centers, and office settings. Similar to previous mask mandates, some exceptions apply, such as when an individual is actively eating or drinking or individuals who have a disability that prevents them from wearing a mask.

Additionally, Commissioners voted to move all scheduled September Commissioner public hearings from in person to a virtual format. To view the resolution, visit BoardDocs.