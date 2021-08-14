Two Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision in Scotland, Operator of At-Fault Vehicle Arrested at Hospital

On Thursday, August 12, 2021, at approximately 4:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Buzzys Country Store located at 12665 Point Lookout Road in Scotland, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle split in half.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved with no entrapment and reported the vehicle was not split in half.

The single occupant of the at fault SUV was transported to an area hospital where he was taken into custody a short time later for having an active arrest warrant.

The single occupant of the pickup truck was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses reported the SUV was travelling Southbound when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck the Chevrolet pickup truck. The SUV continued Southbound for approximately a quarter mile before leaving the roadway, struck a sign and came to a rest in the wooded area.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled the collision.

Some photos courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department! Volunteer with them for your local community today!

