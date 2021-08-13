One Injured After Rollover Collision in Leonardtown

On Thursday, August 12, 2021, at approximately 10:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 28271 Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and on all four wheels after a rollover collision, both occupants were found out of the vehicle with no entrapment.

One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene, one patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and is investigating the collision.

Photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

