Charles County Public Schools 2021-2022 Open House Schedule

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has released its open house schedule for the 2021-2022 school year.

Listed below are open house dates and times, and other activities for schools. Please call the specific school with questions about open house events.

Elementary Schools

C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, back-to-school night, Sept. 30, 5:30-7 p.m.;

Berry Elementary School, open house, Sept. 30, 5:30-7 p.m.;

Billingsley Elementary School, back-to-school night for prekindergarten-second grade, Sept. 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Back-to-school night for Grades 3-5, Sept. 30, 6:45-7:45 p.m.;

Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School (transition school), open house, Sept. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.;

Dr. James Craik Elementary School, open house, Sept. 28, 5-6:30 p.m.;

William A. Diggs Elementary School, open house for students with last names starting A-L, Sept. 30, 5-5:55 p.m. Open house for students with last names starting M-Z, Sept. 30, 6:05-7 p.m.;

Gale-Bailey Elementary School, open house, Sept. 27, 6-7:30 p.m.;

Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, open house for students with last names starting A-L, Sept. 28, 6-6:40 p.m. Open house for students with last names starting M-Z, Sept. 28, 6:50-7:30 p.m.;

Indian Head Elementary School, open house, Sept. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.;

Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School, open house for prekindergarten-second grade, Sept. 29, 6-7:30 p.m. Open house for students in Grades 3-5, Sept. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.

Malcolm Elementary School, open house, Sept. 29, 6:30-8 p.m.;

T.C. Martin Elementary School, back-to-school night, Sept. 29, 5-6:30 p.m.;

Mary H. Matula Elementary School, open house for prekindergarten-second grade, Sept. 28, 6-7:30 p.m. Open house for students in Grades 3-5, Sept. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.

Arthur Middleton Elementary School, open house for students with last names starting A-L, Sept. 30, 5-6 p.m. Open house for students with last names starting M-Z, Sept. 30, 6-7 p.m.;

Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School, open house, Sept. 28, 3-4:30 p.m.;

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, open house, Sept. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.;

Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School, open house, Sept. 28, 5-6:30 p.m.;

Mary B. Neal Elementary School, open house, Sept. 22, 6:30-8 p.m.;

J.C. Parks Elementary School, open house for prekindergarten-second grade, Sept. 30, 6-6:45 p.m. Open house for Grades 3-5, Sept. 30, 7-7:45 p.m.;

J.P. Ryon Elementary School, back-to-school night for students in prekindergarten-second grade, Sept. 28, 6:30-8 p.m. Back-to-school night for students in Grades 3-5, Sept. 29, 6:30-8 p.m.;

Eva Turner Elementary School, open house, Sept. 28, 5-6:30 p.m.; and

William B. Wade Elementary School, primary open house, Sept. 27, 6-7:30 p.m. Intermediate open house, Sept. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.

Middle Schools

Theodore G. Davis Middle School, open house, Sept. 23, 5:30-7 p.m.;

John Hanson Middle School, open house, Sept. 22, 6-8 p.m.;

Matthew Henson Middle School, open house, Sept. 23, 5-7 p.m.;

Mattawoman Middle School, open house, Sept. 23, 6-8 p.m.;

Piccowaxen Middle School, open house, Sept. 21, 6-7:30 p.m.;

General Smallwood Middle School, open house, Sept. 23, 6-8 p.m.;

Milton M. Somers Middle School, open house, Sept. 23, 6-8 p.m.; and

Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, open house, Sept. 23, 5-7 p.m.

High Schools

Henry E. Lackey High School, open house, Oct. 5, 6-8 p.m.;

La Plata High School, open house, Oct. 6, 5:30-7 p.m.;

Maurice J. McDonough High School, open house, Oct. 5, 6-8 p.m.;

North Point High School, open house, Oct. 4, 5-7 p.m.;

St. Charles High School, open house, Oct. 7, 6-8 p.m.;

Thomas Stone High School, open house, Sept. 8, 6-8 p.m.; and

Westlake High School, open house, Oct. 14, 5-7 p.m.

Centers

Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, open house, Nov. 17, 6-8 p.m.