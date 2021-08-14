John William Quade Jr, 74, of Breton Bay, Leonardtown, died July 29, 2021, in Charleston SC. Born on February 16, 1947, in Oakley, MD, the son of John William “Buck” Quade and Alice Maria’ Suite.

As a young man, John Wm (as he was affectionately known by family and old friends) participated in county baseball teams & pool leagues, Boy Scouts (eventually becoming an Eagle Scout), played guitar in numerous bands and could be seen drag racing his 1967 Impala at Maryland International Raceway. Known for his colorful and feisty personality, some of his childhood friends nicknamed him the “walking bandage”.

After graduating in the last class of Margaret Brent High School in 1965, John enlisted in the US Marine Corps, following in his grandfather Raymond Suite’s footsteps. John served his country from July 8, 1965 until February 29, 1968. When he was wounded in Vietnam in August 1967, he spent most of a year recovering from his injuries at Bethesda Naval Hospital, and subsequently received a Purple Heart in addition to numerous other military awards/ribbons. After his honorable discharge, he continued his education at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, where he met his future wife, Lucy Barbour, whom he married June 7, 2000 in Edgartown, MA.

He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from St Mary’s College in 1971 and then attended the University of Baltimore Law School. He worked as a Law clerk for Judge Joe Weiner, and practiced as an Assistant State’s Attorney from 1973-1975. John served in the MD House of Delegates from 1978-1982, where he represented District 29 of Charles-St Mary’s, chaired the St Mary’s & Charles counties delegation, and was a member of the Joint Committee on Community and Economic Development, Subcommittee on Banking, and the Joint Committee on Insurance.

After politics, John continued to follow the developments within St Mary’s County by regularly attending the county commissioners meetings. He became a licensed real estate agent working for Jack Rue Real Estate, O’Brien Realty, Millison Enterprise, and then received his license as a Certified General Appraiser. He opened Brick House Realty & Appraisals in Leonardtown and specialized for many years in commercial real estate transactions and appraising.

John was an avid golfer, playing locally and in numerous states. He was a long-time member of Breton Bay Golf & Country Club, and served on its Board of Directors, part of the time as its President. He was also a former member of Mirasol Country Club and PGA National, both in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He was a member of the US Golf Association.

John was a member of the American Legion Post 221 in Avenue, the VFW Post 2632 of California, St Mary’s Historical Society, the Seventh District Optimist Club, Disabled American Veterans, Fleet Reserve, Maryland Waterman’s Association, and the St. Mary’s County Democratic Club.

In addition to his wife Lucy, John is survived by his siblings: Janice & Alfred Abell of California MD, Ray & Angel Quade of Clements and Debbie & Gary Farrell of Mechanicsville. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and was beloved by his wife’s family. He was predeceased by his siblings Catherine Ann Mattingly (Ronnie) & George Bernard Quade.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 9, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM in the Mattingley- Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel at 10:30 AM, with Deacon Joe Llyod officiating. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA at a later date.

Contributions may be made to the PKD Foundation1001 E 101st Terrace Suite 220 Kansas City MO 64131 PKD Foundation https://pkdcure.org/ 800.PKD.CURE;pkdcure@pkdcure.org, the Historic St. Mary’s City Foundation at HSMC Foundation, Attn: Howie Grube, howieg@dighistory.org or call 240-538-3942, and the First Tee Organization (introducing the game of golf to kids and teens) at firsttee.org.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. & Crematory, Leonardtown, MD.