William “Billy” Richard Dexter, Jr., 57 of California, MD, formerly of Waldorf, MD passed away on August 2, 2021 at his home. Born on November 6, 1963 in LaPlata, MD, he was the son of Barbara Dexter of Waldorf, MD and the late William Dexter, Sr.

Billy is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Dexter, whom he married on November 18, 2005 in Leonardtown, MD, his children Shelley (Chris) Johnson of Edgewater, MD and Kimberly (David) Hamilton of Chaptico, MD, siblings Joseph Dexter of Waldorf, MD and Kathleen (Jerry) Golba of Negley, OH, grandchildren Marissa, Ryan and Joshua Hamilton, Regina Cowan, Avery and Brooklyn Johnson, great-grandson Connor Raley, nieces and nephews Joseph “Joey’ Dexter, Kimberly Dexter, and Justin and Sarah Golba.

Billy graduated from Maurice J. McDonough high school in 1983, and moved to St. Mary’s County from Waldorf, MD in 1987. He was a Landfill Attendant for St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works, and retired October 1, 2020 after eight years of employment.

Billy enjoyed spending time with his family and watching the Washington Redskins.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a funeral service held 7:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. & Crematory, Leonardtown, MD.