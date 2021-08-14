Audrey Veronica Yates, 86

, of Valley Lee, MD passed away peacefully with her children at her side on August 4th, 2021 in Leonardtown, MD. On November 28th, 1934, Audrey was born upstairs in the family home at 3005 7th Street SE, Washington, DC. She was the youngest child of the late Joseph E. Richards, Sr. and Dorothy L. (Hall) Richards. Audrey had three older siblings, Helen, Earl Jr. (Booba) and Melba. Audrey grew up in Congress Heights, attended parochial school in DC and was a graduate of St. Patrick’s Academy – Class of 1953.

Audrey worked for the FBI, then the Naval Research Laboratory, retiring with over 30 years of Federal Service. In 1958, Audrey married Blair Quentin Yates of the 1109 Alabama Avenue, SE “Yates Family”. Audrey and Blair raised two children, a son James Quentin (Jimmy) and a daughter, Karen Veronica. In 1967, Audrey, Blair, Jimmy and baby Karen moved from an apartment in “Southeast” DC, to their first home on Dee Lane, in Clinton, Maryland.

Audrey became a “housewife,” as she didn’t drive, yet. In 1968, Audrey took it upon herself to learn how to drive a car, via the “Easy Method Driving School”. Mom got her license and began transporting her kids, relatives and the neighbor’s kids in a 1962 Rambler station wagon with a “push button” transmission, but no reverse gear! Audrey was very active in her Walden Woods neighborhood, organizing summer block parties, poker games, many Yates & Greenwell Family picnics at Cosca Park and numerous “hat shows”, performed by her beloved Sheltie, “Peanut”. Audrey loved the Washington Redskins and serving Blair’s famous chili on game day. Mom loved to travel, which took her and Dad to Las Vegas, Atlantic City, many sunny beaches, and Newport, RI for the Americas’ Cup races and the Jazz Festivals. Sometimes, no long road trip was needed, Audrey and Karen would sunbathe in the back yard, relaxing and waving to mom’s longtime friend, Edwina Kearns and her twin girls, who were doing the same thing in their adjacent back yard. Good times with good friends!

Mom made growing up in Clinton fun for everyone. It was like living in a TV sitcom, but so much better! Audrey’s support and guidance of her husband, children and grandsons Alex and Joe, ensured their success with careers and in life. Her Catholic faith and upbringing, guided her and gave her strength and inspiration. Mom’s faith and guidance helped all of us make it through self-doubt and personal crisis.

In 2001, after living in Clinton for over 34 years, Audrey and Blair sold their “First Home” and moved to “The Cottage,” in Valley Lee. Mom and Dad enjoyed living on the water in her parent’s old home, but most of all, being close to nephew Charles and Virginia Foster of River House Farm and great nieces Amber Wood and Jamie Foster, who treated Mom and Dad with so much love and kindness. Audrey and Blair’s retirement years at The Cottage were comfortable and fun, due to Charles and Virginia’s support and generosity. There was always something going on at The Cottage, or River House. Audrey and Blair were very active with picnics and other social events held at the Oxon Hill American Legion – Post 248, St. Clements Hundred, or Russell’s Bar in Valley Lee. Mom was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution – Gen. William Smallwood Chapter, the St. Mary’s County Historical Society and The St. Clements Hundred.

Since 2017, Audrey resided on Peabody Street in Leonardtown. Mom received amazing care from the nurses and staff at SMNRC and great pleasure from the many letters and photos sent by her nephew Jody Richards and “Care Packages” from Charles and Virginia. The prayers and spiritual support provided by Father Paul from St. George RC Church and great niece Jamie Foster gave mom great comfort. Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Blair Q. Yates, her sisters Helen Foster, Melba Richards, brother Joseph E. Richards, Jr. and lifelong friend Juanita F. Gass. Audrey is survived by her son James Q. Yates and fiancé Teresa E. Jones, daughter Karen V. Marquess and husband Timothy D. Marquess, Sr., grandsons Alexander J. Yates, Joseph T. Yates, great-grandson Leo T. Yates, beloved nephews Joseph E. (Jody) Richards III and wife Lynnea, Charles R. Foster and wife Virginia, niece Dorothy Anne Richards, her maid of honor Jane Payne, great and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition, Audrey is survived by her sisters in law, Betty Steinle, Barbara Greenwell, Bebe B. Bopp, Colleen Yates and many more nieces and nephews. At a later date, a private memorial service and interment will be held at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. In lieu of flowers and to share Audrey’s love of family history, memorial donations may be sent to: St. Clements Hundred, Inc. Box 71 – Colton’s Point, MD 20626 and/or the St. Mary’s County Historical Society – P.O. Box 212 – Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Mom, your unconditional love, kindness and humor touched so many people and will live forever in our hearts.

ut benedicat tibi dominus et custodiat te

Love, Jimmy and Karen