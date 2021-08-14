Thomas Michael “Mike” Anderson, 67, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on August 7, 2021 in Callaway, MD. He was born on November 7, 1953 in Leonardtown, MD, and was the son of Mary Alice Anderson of Mechanicsville, MD and the late Thomas Lewis Anderson. Mike is survived by his wife Robin Priscilla Anderson, whom he married on July 26, 1980 in Mechanicsville, MD. Mike is survived by his children Justin Anderson (Denise) of Mechanicsville, MD, and C. Travis Anderson of Mechanicsville, MD, three grandchildren Kellan, Harper, and Finely, as well as his sister Joan Diehl of Mechanicsville, MD.

Mike was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD, and graduated from Chopticon High School in 1971. He was a farmer and TV repairman for Woods TV in Mechanicsville, MD.

Mike was an avid Redskins fan and sports enthusiast. He loved coaching and watching softball games. His true passion was farming— raising tobacco and his yearly garden. There was never a stranger in Mike’s presence; anyone who met him was an immediate friend. He loved his wife and sons more than anything. Mike was an even prouder grandfather.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 16, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Chapel, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with Father Michael Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Helen, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Brian Diehl, J.W. Abell, Wayne Smith, Troy Wooddell, Buddy Tippett and JR Wood. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gerald Wood, Wayne Chesesldine, Adrian Hill, Vernon Burch, Jimmy Lacey, and Minor Buckler.

Contributions may be made to ACTS (A Community That Shares) P.O. Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618.