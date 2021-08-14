George “Georgie” C. Mattingly, Sr,70, of Great Mills, MD formerly of Chaptico, MD passed away on August 8, 2021 in Leonardtown, MD. He was born on July 9, 1951 in Washington, DC and was the loving son of the late Hazel Toute Mattingly, and James Latham Mattingly, Sr. Georgie is survived by his son George Mattingly, Jr of Chaptico, MD, along with his siblings Gloria Bolt of Willis, VA, William Mattingly of Hollywood, MD Joseph Mattingly of Independence, VA, Priscilla Mattingly of Indian Head, MD, Debbie Kane Hamilton of Leonardtown, MD, Susan McGregor of Hollywood, MD, Rose Raiser of Waldorf, MD, Mary Mattingly of Nemacolin, PA, Cindy Mattingly of Charlotte Hall, MD, Alice Mattingly of Mechanicsville, MD, Judy Whorl of Charlotte Hall, MD, Carla Mattingly of Lexington Park, MD, Michelle Messenio of Hughesville, MD, and Linda Miller of Olean, NY. He was preceded in death by his siblings Barbara Mattingly, James L. Mattingly, Brenda Mattingly, and John Mattingly.

Georgie was employed for many years on different jobs-PEPCO, Laborer part time at the farmers market in Charlotte Hall, MD, and Village Liquor’s known to many as “Teddy Bears” in Chaptico, MD.

In his younger years he enjoyed fishing at Chaptico Wharf with his brother Jimbo and a good friend Margaret.

All funeral services will be private.