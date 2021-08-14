Michael Anthony Howe, “Big Air”, 64, of Lexington Park, MD, formerly of Sandgates, MD, passed away on August 8, 2021 in Leonardtown, MD. He was born on September 19, 1956 in Rantoul, IL to the late Hannelore Anna Frieda Howe and George Henry Howe. Michael is survived by his children David Howe of Lexington Park, MD, Stephen Howe of Hollywood, MD, and Stacey Howe of Bushwood, MD, his siblings Patricia Tippett of Lexington Park, MD and Jeffrey Howe of Sandgates, MD, as well as his grandchildren Jennifer Thompson, Joshua Thompson, Jason Farrell, and Justin Farrell.

He was preceded in death brother Ronald Howe and Uncle Karlheinz Franz.

Michael graduated from Potomac High School in 1975, and was employed at Safeway for 37 years, retiring in 2020.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10:00 AM with Bishop William McClean officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Stephen Howe, David Howe, Gary Steventon, Greg Steventon, Jeremy Tippett, and Jeffrey Howe. Honorary pallbearers will be Carrol Farrell, Ron Motley, Jayden Steventon, Brian Howe, Patricia Tippett, and Jessie Tippett.