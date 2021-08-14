Louise Catherine “Chickie” Goddard, 56, of Callaway, MD passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Chesapeake Shore Nursing Home. Born April 26, 1965 in Leonardtown, MD. She was the daughter of BettyCarol Goddard and the late Leslie Wayne Goddard. Chickie graduated from Great Mills High School in 1983. During high school she was a member of the marching, jazz and concert band playing her beloved trumpet. Chickie completed the sheet metal workshop at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center and loved all things mechanical and became an ASE certified brake technician and worked for Midas Muffler and Brakes for many years at various locations.

Chickie was a life-long resident of St. Mary’s County and was a member of St. George’s Epicopal Church in Valley Lee, MD. She enjoyed fishing, crabbing, especially trot-lining and was an avid oyster shucker. She enjoyed playing pitch, pool and shuffle bowl and loved watching Maryland Terps basketball, football and NASCAR. She never saw an animal she didn’t love or always wanted to help the ones in need and loved her turtles, Pebbles and Bam-Bam. She had a big heart and was always willing to help anyone in need.

In addition to her mother, BettyCarol Goddard (Ernie) of Rising Sun, MD she is survived by her sister, Christy Currie (Ray) of Valley Lee, brother Paul Goddard (Christie) of McHenry, MS, nieces Aimee Raley (JJ) of Piney Point, MD., Brooke Bixby of Valley Lee, MD., Lindsey Hamer (Adam) of Scottsboro, AL and nephews Brandon Ingersoll of Murfreesboro, TN, Stephen Ingersoll and Nicholas Goddard of McHenry, MS and great-niece, Lilah Hamer of Scottsboro, AL and a host of very special friends. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Jonathan Ingersoll of Panama City. FL. She will be affectionately missed by so many.

A small graveside service will be held for family only.

