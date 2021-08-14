Debra Lee Gray, 64, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2021 at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital, Clinton, MD. She was born on September 10, 1956, to the late Joseph Harold Hyde, Sr and Mary Pauline (Wilkerson) Hyde.

She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, who enjoyed life. She was enjoying her retirement after working as a tag and title clerk for several car dealerships. She loved the excitement of the customers as they walked out with their new car. She made many friends throughout her years at the dealerships.

Debbie had an infectious smile and kind soul. She could be the life of the party or the one you went to with your problems. She had her arms open to all who needed a hug or some advice. Debbie’s adventurous spirit guided her to many fun and exciting places. An avid cruise ship patron, Debbie and partner-in-crime, Kim, loved to head to the islands and bask in the sun and live the cruise life. You’d never talk to Debbie without hearing about her next trip. She found peace with the ocean breezes blowing her hair back, sun on her skin and islands on the horizon.

A dedicated mother and grandmother, Debbie loved her family. Through miles and misunderstandings, Debbie loved every member of her family deeply and she prayed for happiness and peace for all. A gracious lady who was taken too soon, Debbie has found peace in her new heavenly home. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her love will be carried on through the eyes of her children and the joy she brought to those who knew and loved her.

Debbie is survived by her children, Jessica Gray of Waldorf, MD and Andrew Gray of Littleton, CO; grandchildren, Brooke, Joshua, Taylor, Keiffer, Kaileigh and Kaleb; siblings, Charles R. Hyde (Elizabeth) of Mechanicsville, Paul “Tony” Hyde (Dorinda) of Charlotte Hall, MD and sister-in-law, Kim Hyde of Frederick, MD; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Hyde and brother, Joseph H. Hyde, Jr.

The family will receive friends for Debbie’s Visitation on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m. officiated by George Jarboe at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow immediately at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers the family would request donations be made in Debbie’s name to Contract No.: 19753 at Trinity Memorial Gardens, P.O. Box 265, Waldorf, MD 20604 or call 301-932-8900 to make donations over the phone.

