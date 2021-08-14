Tyler Andrew Rose, 30, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021. He was born on September 26, 1990 to Ricky Raymond Rose and Linda Marie Rose of Mechanicsville, MD.

A 2008 graduate of Chopticon High School, Tyler would continue on to obtain his Associates Degree from The College of Southern Maryland. Tyler met his wife, Kaitlyn Rose in 2007 and they were married in 2014. In 2017, Tyler welcomed his baby girl that would complete his world, his daughter, Emma.

Tyler was an adventurous man who enjoyed being outdoors and loved riding his motorcycle. He loved playing sports, especially lacrosse and running track and field. When the sun warmed the air and shone bright, he could be found enjoying water sports. He enjoyed wakeboarding, water skiing, kite surfing and exploring the world below the sea when he would go scuba diving. As the day would come to a close, Tyler loved to sit back around the firepit with his family and friends and talk into the night. Tyler loved to stargaze with Kaitlyn, they would reminisce about days gone by and plans for their future.

If the weather kept him indoors, he enjoyed watching “Bluey” with Emma and cuddling up with his dog Hamish. Tyler was always willing to lend a helping hand to a friend and was willing to give the shirt off his back. He was fiercely loyal and was unapologetically himself, always. He laughed from his heart, smiled with his eyes, and loved with all of his soul.

A caring husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend has left behind many wonderful memories. Keep his spirit alive by being kind and rejoicing in the Lord.

Tyler is survived by his beloved wife, Kaitlyn Rose of Mechanicsville, MD and daughter, Emma Rose. He is also survived by his parents, Ricky Raymond Rose and Linda Marie Rose of Mechanicsville, MD; siblings, Candice Rose Williams (Gregory) and Tiffany Rose Lima (John); parents-in-law, Melissa Havens-Long and Johnathan Long; brother-in-law, Gregory Havens (Shelby); grandparents, Joanne and James Hildreth and Bonnie Thompson; cherished dog, Hamish Duke Rose; and nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles and many other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Geoffrey Havens and grandparents, Arthur and Norma Schmidt, Loren Rose and Brightmoore Thompson.

The family will receive friends for Tyler’s Life Celebration Memorial Gathering on Sunday, August 15, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a Funeral service at 4:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, If you wish to contribute to Emma’s 529 Education Fund, please send an e-mail with your Name, Phone Number, and preferred E-mail Address to: EmmaRoseEducationFund@ftlmail.net Please DO NOT include any payment information in this e-mail. Within a few days you will receive a GiftED invitation from Bloomwell 529 Education Savings, which will allow you to donate securely directly to Emma’s Education account.

