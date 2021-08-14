Ida Ann Lacey, 86 of Avenue, MD passed away on August 7, 2021 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD. She was born on October 31, 1934 in Dameron, MD to the late Joseph Eugene Trossbach and Lillian Margaret Biscoe Trossbach.

Ida was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She was a homemaker and also cared for a number of children for family and friends who have always had a special place in her heart.

Over the years she enjoyed crocheting, dancing, canning vegetables, stuffing hams for holiday meals and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her great-great-grandchild. She was an avid collector of knickknacks and amassed quite a collection over the years.

Ida was always one of the first to arrive to help her brothers or other family members in the tobacco fields. She was tireless spearing tobacco, and passing it up into the barn right there along-side of the men being one of the last to leave.

Ida is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 67 wonderful years, James Edward Lacey and her children: Lillian “Peggy” M. Alvey (Roger) of Avenue, MD, Mary J. “Jackie” Ellis (James) of Valley Lee, MD and Dennis E. Lacey of Great Mills, MD; her siblings: Robert Bennett Trossbach of Bushwood, MD, Phillip Ignatius Trossbach (Dorothy) of Avenue, MD, James Daniel Trossbach of St. Inigoes, MD and Thomas Richard Trossbach of Dameron, MD; her grandchildren: Robert Michael Unkle Jr. (Crystal), James Alvin Unkle (Heather), Tammy Marie Russell, Jacqueline Michelle Mattingly (Matthew) and Lisa Ann Ellis (Tyler Baldwin); 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Lucille Sivak and Elizabeth Veronica Lathroum and her brothers, John Gregory Trossbach and Joseph Eugene Trossbach Jr.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; the rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m., at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618.

Serving as pallbearers: James Unkle Sr., James Unkle Jr., Matthew Mattingly, Tyler Baldwin, Ronny Trossbach and Robert Lacey.

