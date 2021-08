Congratulations to the graduating class of the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy’s Corrections Entrance Level Training Program Session 66, which concluded on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

The graduating class includes seven new correctional officers with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office: Ayodeji “Victor” Agunbiade, Emory Bowling, Christopher Christian, Brandon Daron, Courtney Hume, Kyle McAllister and Jakob Tullos.

Congratulations on your hard work, perseverance and diligence!