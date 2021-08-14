Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure Again

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 3:08 p.m., police responded to the AV3 Inc. located at 28275 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville for the reported indecent exposure.

Upon the arrival of a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy, he made contact with a female victim who advised when she arrived to work around 7:00 a.m., a male suspect approached her asking for assistance with his cell phone.

The victim stated she attempted to assist him, and when she started walking away from him, she noticed the suspects penis was exposed through his shorts. The victim stated she looked back again to confirm what she saw, and confirmed to the Deputy the suspect was exposing himself.

Video footage from nearby businesses captured the incident, which showed the suspect lingering in the area of the business, when the victim arrived at the business, the suspect approached and a brief conversation occurred before the suspect walked away and the victim went into the business. The officer confirmed the video showed the suspect exposing himself and was observed on the video footage touching his genital area several times.

Officers located the suspect in the area as he was wearing the same clothing. Police identified the suspect through his Maryland ID as Michael Kelly Swain, 61 of Mechanicsville, who admitted to being at the location and having a conversation with the victim. During the interaction, the Deputy observed Swain wearing athletic shorts which had an slit in the crotch area, the Deputy also observed Swain was not wearing any underwear, the Deputy advised while talking to Swain, his penis could be observed through the slit in his shorts.

Due to Swain lingering around the business around the time employees would be arriving at, the suspious location of the hole in his shorts, not wearing any underwear, touching his genital area numerous times, and previous sexual assault/indecent exposure arrests, the Deputy believed his actions were intentional and arrested Swain for Indecent Exposure.

On June 7, 2020, Michael Kelly Swain, 60 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on warrants for the following. Case # 33998-2

Attempted Second-Degree Rape

Two counts of Second-Degree Assault

Two counts of Indecent Exposure

Harassment

CDS Possession: Methamphetamine

CDS Paraphernalia by DFC Dale Smith.

