One Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Collision in Benedict

On Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 2:53 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Prince Frederick Road at Whistling Winds Place in Benedict, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Crews from Charles, and Calvert County responded to the scene. First arriving units found a single vehicle off the roadway and into a wooded area with one occupant unconscious and trapped in the vehicle under a tree.

Firefighters from Prince Frederick, Hughesville and Benedict operated on the scene for approximately one hour. Personnel utilized tools to clear brush and trees from the area to access the vehicle. Patient extrication was completed in under 25 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported one victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

All photos are courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, and the Hughesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

