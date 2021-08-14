Police Continue Investigation of Murder / Suicide in Harwood

Update (Friday, August 13, 2021): On Friday, August 13, 2021, Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Detectives were able to complete all next of kin notifications in this case.

The victim was identified as Shelby Lyn Chialastri, a 25-year-old female from the 4700 block of Flanders Lane in Harwood. The suspect was identified as Harrison Lawrence Hertel, a 23-year-old male from the 200 block of Cape Saint John Road in Annapolis.

Autopsies of both Ms. Chialastri and Mr. Hertel were completed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. Ms. Chialastri’s death has been ruled a homicide and Mr. Hertel’s death a suicide. Both died as a result of gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing, however, preliminary information obtained revealed Ms. Chialastri and Mr. Hertel were involved in a domestic relationship which recently ended. There are no indications of prior domestic violence reports with the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Detectives are still investigating the possible motive in this case and are asking anyone with information to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department.



On Thursday, August 12, 2021, at approximately 10:27 p.m., Southern District Officers responded for a report of a shooting in the area of Flanders Lane and Sands Road in Harwood. 911 callers reported hearing several gunshots and someone screaming in the area of the 4700 block Flanders Lane.

Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Detectives and the Evidence Collection Unit were requested to respond to the scene. Detectives conducted interviews, and evidence was collected related to this incident. Homicide detectives are investigating possible motives for the crime.

Preliminary evidence indicates this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence. There are no public safety risks in the community stemming from this incident.

The victims were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME), where an autopsy will be completed to determine the exact cause and manner of death.