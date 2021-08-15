Police Searching for Multiple Suspects Who Carjacked SUV at Gunpoint and Stole Victim’s Dog

The Regional Investigations Division – Southern Region is working to locate a carjacked SUV and the victim’s dog that was also stolen. The victim says his dog, Bella, is a two-year-old Straffordshire Terrier.

On Friday, August 13, 2021, at approximately 12:40 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Anvil Lane in Temple Hills for a reported carjacking. The victim advised officers he had just been carjacked at gunpoint by multiple suspects.

In addition to demanding the SUV, the suspects also stole Bella and then fled the area.

The victim’s carjacked vehicle is a black 2018 Acura MDX with Maryland tags 5DY8314.

If anyone has information this case or may have seen Bella, they are asked to call 301-749-5064. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0036577.

