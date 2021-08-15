Fatal Drowning at Chapel Point State Park in Port Tobacco Under Investigation

On Saturday, August 14, 2021, at approximately 6:08 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Chapel Point State Park in the 8000 block of Pisces Road, for the report of one not breathing,

Dispatchers advised to all responding units that CPR instructions were being given to 911 callers, after they advised multiple citizens pulled one adult male from the water.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene a short time later and confirmed CPR was in progress.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on the scene at 6:54 p.m.

Police and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.