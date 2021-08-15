Fatal Drowning at Chapel Point State Park in Port Tobacco Under Investigation

August 15, 2021

On Saturday, August 14, 2021, at approximately 6:08 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Chapel Point State Park in the 8000 block of Pisces Road, for the report of one not breathing,

Dispatchers advised to all responding units that CPR instructions were being given to 911 callers, after they advised multiple citizens pulled one adult male from the water.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene a short time later and confirmed CPR was in progress.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on the scene at 6:54 p.m.

Police and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

This entry was posted on August 15, 2021 at 10:40 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.