UPDATE: Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision That Killed 24-Year-Old Woman in Waldorf

UPDATE 8/16/2021 @ 2:10 p.m.: On Sunday, August 15, 2021, at approximately 11:56 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Poplar Hill Road and Cherrywood Place in Waldorf for the report of a single-car crash.

Upon arrival, officers found the driver inside the car and unresponsive, she was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed Elizabeth Joy Seh Musaga, 24, of Columbia, was driving Eastbound on Poplar Hill Road in the area of Cherrywood Place when, for unknown reasons, her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. During the time of the accident, the roadways were wet from heavy rain.

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit are investigating. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information related to the investigation is asked to contact Cpl. D. Spence at 301-932-3514.

The investigation is ongoing.

