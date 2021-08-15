Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire in Huntingtown During Severe Weather, Cause Under Investigation

On Saturday, August 14, 2021, at approximately 10:10 p.m., firefighters from Calvert, St. Mary’s, Charles and Anne Arundel County responded to 2000 Biglane Court in Huntingtown, for the reported house struck by lightning.

The 911 caller reported all occupants were accounted for and out of the residence, firefighters were advised it was a working fire with fire showing from the roof.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a two-story residence with an attached garage.

Within 6 minutes, firefighters had two attack lines inside, with interior crews reporting fire throughout the entire attic.

Evacuation tones were sounded due to a roof collapse and the amount of fire throughout the roof/attic. Firefighters exited the structure and conducted an exterior attack until accountable was completed.

Additional tankers were requested to the scene and a 2nd alarm was sounded. One tanker responding to the scene became unavailable and went out of service due to mechanical issues, one tanker and one engine was diverted to another house struck by lightning in the Prince Frederick area.

No known injuries have been reported.

The fire was controlled in approximately one hour and 15 minutes. Firefighters operated on the scene for over four hours.

The American Red Cross was requested to the scene to assist the displaced occupants. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to investigate. The fire is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.

Photos provided by the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department, and the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

