Police in Calvert County Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in St. Leonard

On Sunday, August 15, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m. firefighters from Calvert County responded to St. Leonard Road and Carlyle Court, in St. Leonard for a serious motor vehicle accident.

The crash involved a single vehicle that had struck a utility pole and tree.

Upon arrival, firefighters extricated one adult male who was flown to an area trauma center.

First responders from Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, St Leonard Volunteer Fire Department, and Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department responded to the incident.

Details will be provided when they become available.

Photos courtesy of Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.

