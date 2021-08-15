No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Fire in Waldorf

On Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 1:17 p.m., firefighters from the Hughesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department responded to the area of Leonardtown Road and La Plata Road in Waldorf, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Hyundai sedan with fire showing from the engine compartment with extensions into the passenger compartment.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

The operator of the vehicle was able to escape unharmed prior to fire department arrival. No injuries were reported.

Police responded to the scene to assist with traffic control and investigation.

All photos courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire/EMS Department.

