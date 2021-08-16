St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Grant Application Notice

The U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance is seeking applications for funding under the Edward Byrne Memorial JusticeAssistance Grant (JAG) Program.

This program furthers the Department’s mission by assisting state, local and tribal law enforcement efforts to prevent or reduce crime and violence. The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program is the primary provider of federal criminal justice funding to States and units of local government. BJA will award JAG Program funds to eligible units of local government under this FY2021 JAG Program Local Solicitation.

In general, JAG funds awarded to a unit of local government under this FY2021 solicitation may be used to provide additional personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, training, technical assistance, and information systems for criminal justice, including for any one or more of the following: Law enforcement programs; Prosecution and court programs; Prevention and education programs; Corrections and community corrections programs; Drug treatment and enforcement programs; Planning, evaluation, and technology improvement programs; Crime victim and witness programs (other than compensation); and Mental health programs and related law enforcement and corrections programs.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office intends to apply for this grant and may receive up to $17,075 through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program FY2021 Local Solicitation. If pre-application documents are approved and an invitation to apply is received, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will request funding from this grant to go toward the purchase of a Polaris Ranger Side-by-Side Utility Task Vehicle (UTV).



This UTV would be used by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Division, doing business as the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center (SMCDRC), to navigate rural areas behind the SMCDRC in the event of an Escape from Custody in the diverse terrain behind the SMCDRC which is inaccessible with full size vehicles as well as perimeter checks conducted each shift of the physical plant to prevent the introduction of contraband to include illegal substances, weapons and so on.

A utility task vehicle will provide the correctional facility the ability to maintain perimeter security and mandated rounds as prescribed by Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards. These rounds will serve as a mechanism to deter, prevent, and detect criminal activity in and around the correctional facility as well as the community corrections and pretrial facility. To reiterate, the state standards require jails to conduct perimeter checks of detention center, the community corrections center (CCC), and adjoining parking lots.

The Grant Pre-Application Documents were made public in BoardDocs by July 20, 2021. To review, go to https://go.boarddocs.com/md/stmarysco/Board.nsf/Public , Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, July 20, 2021, click on view the agenda, County Administrator Time, and go to SHERIFF’S OFFICE – Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program FY2021 Solicitation to review.

Anyone wishing to make public comment regarding this grant submission can do so in writing via e-mail and/or U.S. Mail. Public Comment must be received through 5 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021.

To make public comment, please do so in writing, Either via e-mail: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Public Information Officer @ Jason.Babcock@stmarysmd.com

or via U.S. mail to: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer c/o Jason Babcock 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown, MD 20650.