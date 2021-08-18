California Man/Convicted Killer Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

On Saturday, August 14, 2021, at approximately 10:15 p.m., an officer from the Anne Arundel County Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a black BMW in the area of Ritchie Highway and Doris Avenue.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver opened the door to speak with the officer. The officer observed suspected marijuana and marijuana cigarettes within the vehicle.

The investigation led to a search of the vehicle and occupants resulting in the seizure of 54.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 4.24 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, two suboxone strips, numerous pieces of CDS paraphernalia, and a loaded black 9mm polymer 80 “ghost gun”.

All occupants were arrested and charged accordingly. James Edward Sackalosky, 32 of Severna Park, MD. Amber Christina Boothe, 35 of Severna Park, MD.

John Arthur Jenkins, Jr., 40 of California, Maryland, was charged with the following.

ASSAULT WEAPON/MAG. USE FIREARM USE/FEL-VIOL CRIME FIREARM POSS W/FEL CONVICT LOADED HANDGUN IN VEHICLE ILLEGAL POSS AMMO REG FIREARM:ILLEGAL POSSESSION FIREARM/DRUG TRAF CRIME CDS: DISTR ETC. W/FIREARM HANDGUN IN VEHICLE CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA CDS: POSS W/I DIST: NARC CDS: POSS W/I DIST: NARC

When Jenkins was 27-years-old living in Baltimore, MD in 2008, he was arrested with Tavon Spruell, 22, and Donavon Lawrence, 27, for a road-rage related shooting that resulted in the deaths of Edward Baylor, 32, and Rebecca Meekins, 16, on February 27, 2008 in Bolton Hill, Baltimore.

Police media briefings at the time stated a Ford Crown Victoria operated by Baylor, occupied by Meekins, 16 (front passenger) and two children (rear seats) were travelling North on Pennsylvania Avenue when they nearly collided with the green Volkswagen Jetta operated by Spruell and two passengers (front seat Jenkins, rear seat Lawrence)

The vehicles continued North when the vehicles drove side by side yelling obscenities at each other. Both vehicles stopped in the roadway of the 1500 block of Mount Royal Avenue, when witnesses reported gunshots came from the Jetta’s passenger side window.

Charging documents stated Lawrence handed a loaded .40 caliber handgun to Jenkins before the shooting began. According to the police reports, “Jenkins discharged the aforementioned weapon in the direction of the white Crown Victoria”

Baylor attempted to drive away but was followed by Spruell, during the chase, several vehicles were struck and Baylor and Meekins suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and were pronounced deceased at an area treatment facility a short time later.. The two children in the rear seat reported they ducked when they heard the gunshots and both were not injured or struck by the gunfire.

Police reported they found the Jetta a few days later, and confirmed it has been stolen from Baltimore county a week before the fatal shooting.

Jenkins plead guilty and was sentenced to 25-years in prison on September 9, 2011, with all but 7 years suspended. He was awarded time served starting March 7, 2008.

