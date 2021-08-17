Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Makes Highly Anticipated Return to Southern Maryland’s Budds Creek

After Pandemic-Induced Cancellation Last Year, August 21 Event Will Host Spectators

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, will make its highly anticipated return to Southern Maryland and Mechanicsville’s legendary Budds Creek Motocross Park on Saturday, August 21, for the 31st running of the Circle K Budds Creek National.

This summer tradition has served as the most high-profile motorsports event in the greater Washington D.C. and Baltimore area since 1989 but was a casualty of the pandemic last season, which left race fans across the region without the high-flying, dirt-slinging action they’ve come to love. As a result, the ninth stop of the 2021 campaign has enthusiasts brimming with excitement as the return to Budds Creek will also signify the welcome return of spectators.

Sitting in the shadow of the nation’s capital, the battles that have unfolded at Budds Creek Motocross Park for the past three decades are the stuff of legend, which has allowed this track, and this event, to become one of the region’s best-kept secrets. The racing surface at Budds Creek is one of the keys to its legacy, with soil that provides great traction and a layout that keeps riders constantly fighting to keep their balance as they navigate an array of off-camber corners, hip jumps, frequent uphill climbs, followed by daring downhill descents. This track rewards those who are willing to toe the edge of control and chaos, able to push that little bit more to get the job done.

This one-of-a-kind, adrenaline-fueled spectacle is also ideal for spectators. The numerous hillsides that surround the centerpiece of the track provide incredible sightlines to watch virtually all the action unfold out on the track. Budds Creek is quintessential American motocross, with bits and pieces of everything that make a racetrack ideal for riders and fans alike. It’s part business, part fun, and epitomizes what makes this sport so great.

As the country continues to progress to a return to normalcy, the racing in 2021 has been some of the most exciting in recent memory, as competitors are more eager than event to put on a show for the return of motocross’ exceptionally passionate fanbase.

With a prestigious history that began in 1972, the Pro Motocross Championship has been the proving ground for the most talented riders from across the globe to showcase their talents on the sport’s biggest stage. This is arguably the most physically and mentally demanding discipline in all of motorsports, and fans are consistently rewarded by witnessing these exceptional athletes defy the laws of physics as they soar through the air and navigate the roughest terrain imaginable aboard two wheels at jaw dropping speeds.

The 2021 Circle K Budds Creek National will consist of a full day of action, featuring racing across two classes of competition – the youth-driven 250 Class, spearheaded by the sport’s most promising young talent, and the premier 450 Class, led by motocross’ most high-profile stars.

Event Info

Circle K Budds Creek National

Round 9: Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Budds Creek Motocross Park – Mechanicsville, Maryland

August 21, 2021

Race Day Schedule:

8:00 a.m. Practice & Qualifying

12:30 p.m. Opening Ceremonies

1:00 p.m. First Motos (250 Class & 450 Class)

3:00 p.m. Second Motos (250 Class & 450 Class)

Ticket Info

Saturday General Admission: $45 Adults / $20 Kids (Ages 6-11)

Tickets are available for advance purchase online at ProMotocross.com and at the gate at Budds Creek Motocross Park.

For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, features the world’s fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of six competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The title sponsor is Lucas Oil, a leading producer of premium oils, greases, and problem-solving additives, all made in America. More information can be found at www.ProMotocross.com.

