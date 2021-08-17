James Wilson “Bay Boy” Bush, Sr. 63, passed away on August 10, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on November 1, 1957 in Leonardtown, MD to Mary “E” Bush of Lexington Park, MD and the late William “Benny” Bush.

Bay Boy was employed for many years as an asphalt laborer. He was always helping someone with a side job. He was extremely personable and never met a stranger. He particularly enjoyed family gatherings. He was a delicious cook, specializing in soul food. Some family favorites were smothered pork chops and cabbage. His other hobbies included shooting dice, watching football cheering on the Washington Football team, and watching wrestling and old cowboy movies. His family was his greatest love, and he enjoyed spending his time with them.

In addition to his mother, Bay Boy is also survived by his long-time special companion of over 30 years, Sara Adams of Lexington Park; his children: Katrina Bush of California, MD, Latisha Bush of Forestville, MD, Elisha Bush of Great Mills, MD, James Bush, Jr. of Great Mills, MD, and Latoshia Bush of Lexington Park, MD; his siblings: William Benjamin Bush Jr, Helen “Doll Baby” Ford, George “Bobby” Bush, Joseph “Bubba” Bush, Joyce Frederick (Elvis), Rose Ann Sye, Izella E. Bush (Tracey), Mike C. Bush, Johnny Bush (Hope), Tina M. Bush, Scott T. Bush (Helen); his grandchildren: Tasia Milburn, Aisha Milburn, Anaija Bush, Jaivon Goldring, Makayla Bush, and Tomia Whack; God children; Fred Milburn and Johnita Baker and many extended family and friends. In addition to his father, he is also preceded in death by his siblings, Phillip Roosevelt Bush and Mary Lavella Bush and cousin James Curtis.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.O. Box 279, Leonardtown, MD 20650, to assist the family with services.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.