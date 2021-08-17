Registration Now Open for Future Caps Learn to Play Program at 17 Area Hockey Rinks

Program provides free head-to-toe equipment and instruction to children ages five to nine

Registration for the Capitals Future Caps Learn to Play (LTP) program presented by World Wide Technology is now open at WashCaps.com/FutureCaps.

Open to first-time participants, the LTP initiative provides free head-to-toe equipment to children ages five to nine, age appropriate on-ice instruction, and certified coaching in a fun and safe atmosphere. Equipment kits include a helmet, shoulder pads, elbow pads, gloves, pants, shin pads, socks, skates, jersey, stick and equipment bag.

The 2021-22 Future Caps Learn to Play program will be hosted at 17 rinks throughout Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (schedules subject to change). For a full list of available programs,In Virginia, participating rinks are located in Arlington, Ashburn, Dale City, Haymarket, Powhatan, Reston and Springfield. In Maryland, participating rinks are located in Annapolis, Bowie, Columbia, Easton, Hagerstown, Reisterstown, Rockville and Waldorf.

Each participating rink is providing affordable LTP programming with the goal of increasing participation in ice hockey. Lesson plans were developed by the Capitals Youth Hockey Development Department in conjunction with select Capitals alumni and is based on USA Hockey’s American Development model, which focuses on cross ice-skating and skill development.

“WWT is once again proud to support the Future Caps Learn to Play program, an essential initiative providing children in the Washington, DC metropolitan area an opportunity to learn the great game of hockey in a fun and safe environment,” said Bryan Thomas, Senior Vice President of Public Sector for WWT. “Enabling children of all backgrounds to experience hockey without the cost burden opens up the sport to so many more, ideally increasing participation across the area. WWT is focused on giving back to the communities in which we live and work, and the Future Caps Learn to Play program will do just that – offering hockey training while also driving social and leadership skills to its young participants.”

For more information and to register visit WashCaps.com/FutureCaps.

