Calvert County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police will be conducting a roadside sobriety checkpoint on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is committed to keeping the public and our area roadways safe. CCSO reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and/or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or ”operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Sheriff Mike Evans advises citizens to drive sober or arrange for a sober driver.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

