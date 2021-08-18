North Beach Woman Driving While Impaired – Arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics

August 18, 2021
On August 14, 2021, Deputy Strong of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office received a traffic complaint for a vehicle all over the roadway.

Sgt. Denton and Deputy Strong conducted a traffic stop on the mentioned vehicle in the 1000 block of Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown. Deputies made contact with the sole occupant and the driver of the vehicle, identified as Melissa Jean Sanford, 47, of North Beach, who had slurred speech and a white powdery substance in each of her nostrils. A search of the vehicle revealed several, clear plastic baggies containing suspected heroin and $737 in US currency.

Sanford was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

