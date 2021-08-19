One Injured After Two Vehicle Collision in Leonardtown

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 25635 Loveville Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

10 personnel from Leonardtown along with 9 personnel from Hollywood responded to the scene and found two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with one vehicle off the roadway and into a utility pole.

Firefighters found no entrapment and held the assignment to units from Leonardtown.

One patient was transported to an area hospital. One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

All photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

