Lexington Park Woman with Long Criminal Record Arrested for Assaulting Officers After Dragging Deputies with Vehicle During Traffic Stop

On August 4, 2021, Dep. Chase of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop in the 21400 block of Pegg Road in Lexington Park.

Contact was made with the vehicle operator, Kelli Aaliyah Richardson, 20 of Lexington Park. Suspected marijuana was observed in Richardson’s purse and she was advised to exit the vehicle.

Richardson was able to get the vehicle in gear, and accelerated at a high rate of speed, dragging both Sgt. Connelly and Dep. Chase down Pegg Road and off the roadway.

Dep. Chase became dislodged from the vehicle and Sgt. Connelly was able to get the vehicle in neutral and stop the vehicle. Both deputies sustained non-incapacitating injuries as a result of being dragged by the vehicle.

Richardson was removed from the vehicle at which time she resisted arrest and kicked another officer on scene. Located in the vehicle were clear capsules containing suspected heroin.

Richardson was arrested and charged with the following.

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE – Two counts

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE – Three counts

ASSAULT SEC DEG-LE/P&P/FIRE/EM – Two counts

RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST

CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT – Two counts

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY MEANS OTHER THAN FAIL TO STOP AND FLEEING ON FOOT

ATTEMPT BY DRIV TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFCAL POLICE VEH. BY MEANS OTHER THAN FAIL STOP &; FLEE BY FOOT

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

RECKLESS DRIVING

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

VIOLATING LIC. RESTRICTION

FAIL TO DISPLAY LICENSE ON DEMAND

While in jail, on August 12, 2021, Richardson was served a warrant for – Violation of Probation/CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by Dep. Mattera and on August 16, 2021, Richardson was served another warrant for Violation of Probation by Cpl. Hartzell.

A list of some of the other arrests and citations for Kelli Aaliyah Richardson:

On 2/19/2020 Richardson was issued a traffic citation for DRIVING ON A LEARNERS PERMIT WITHOUT THE REQUIRED SUPERVISION. On 2/26/2020 Richardson was issued a traffic citation for RECKLESS DRIVING VEHICLE IN WANTON AND WILLFUL DISREGARD FOR SAFETY OF PERSONS AND PROPERTY. On 5/04/2020 was charged with ANIMAL CRUEL FAIL: PROVIDE and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and served 10 days. On 5/11/2021 Richardson plead guilty to CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA (Arrest date 3/31/2020) and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all of witch were suspended. On 5/11/2021 Richardson plead guilty to DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE (Arrest date 3/31/2020) and was sentenced to 365 days in jail, all of witch were suspended. On 5/16/2020 Richardson was arrested in Calvert County and charged with CDS POSS W/INT TO DIST, CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA, CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA, CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA, she was found guilty of CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana and sentenced to 1 year in jail and served only 1 day. On 6/12/2020 Richardson was issued a traffic citation for DRIVING ON A LEARNERS PERMIT WITHOUT THE REQUIRED SUPERVISION (Violation date 3/17/2020). On 7/26/2020 Richardson was arrested in Calvert County and charged with CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA On 7/26/2020 Richardson was issued a traffic citation for PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY OR PUBLIC USE PROPERTY ON SUSPENDED LICENSE AND PRIVILEGE, FAILURE OF INDIVIDUAL DRIVING ON HIGHWAY TO DISPLAY LICENSE TO UNIFORMED POLICE ON DEMAND, FAILURE TO DISPLAY REGISTRATION CARD UPON DEMAND BY POLICE OFFICER, FAILURE OF DRIVER TO DRIVE TO CURB UPON SIGNAL BY EMERGENCY, POLICE VEH. and on 2/12/2021 Richardson plead guilty to PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY OR PUBLIC USE PROPERTY ON SUSPENDED LICENSE AND PRIVILEGE and was sentenced to 1 year in jail with the entire sentence suspended. On 7/31/2020 Richardson was issued traffic citations in St. Mary’s County for FAILURE OF INDIVIDUAL DRIVING ON HIGHWAY TO DISPLAY LICENSE TO UNIFORMED POLICE ON DEMAND and FAILURE TO DISPLAY REGISTRATION CARD UPON DEMAND BY POLICE OFFICER On 8/8/2020 Richardson was issued a traffic citation in Prince George’s County for FAILURE OF INDIVIDUAL DRIVING ON HIGHWAY TO DISPLAY LICENSE TO UNIFORMED POLICE ON DEMAND, PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY OR PUBLIC USE PROPERTY ON SUSPENDED LICENSE AND PRIVILEGE and DIRECTING AND PERMITTING HWY. VEH. OPERATION CONTRARY TO LAW On 8/8/2020 Richardson was arrested in Prince George’s County and charged with ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE, THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500, RESISTING ARREST and CDS POS/PUR NONCONT SUBST On 8/27/2020 Richardson was issued traffic citations in St. Mary’s County for EXCEEDING POSTED MAXIMUM SPEED LIMIT: 49 MPH IN A POSTED 40 MPH ZONE, FAILURE OF INDIVIDUAL DRIVING ON HIGHWAY TO DISPLAY LICENSE TO UNIFORMED POLICE ON DEMAND, FAILURE TO DISPLAY REGISTRATION CARD UPON DEMAND BY POLICE OFFICER, DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY WITHOUT REQUIRED LICENSE AND AUTHORIZATION, PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY OR PUBLIC USE PROPERTY ON SUSPENDED LICENSE AND PRIVILEGE and DRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSP. UNDER 16-203, 16-206A2 FAIL TO ATTEND DIP, 17-106, 26-204/206, 27-103 On 7/17/2021 Richardson was issued traffic citations in Anne Arundel County for ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FAI LING TO STOP, ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLI CE VEHICLE BY FAILING TO STOP, WILLFULLY DISOBEYING (LAWFUL ORDER, DIRECTION) OF A POLICE OFFICER, DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS, FAILURE OF MV OPER TO PRESENT EVIDENCE OF REQUIRED SECURITY ON REQUEST OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, FAIL TO DISPLAY REG. CARD ON DEMAND, HOLDER OF LEARNER’S PERMIT DRIVING W/O REQ. SUPERVISION, HOLDER OF LEARNER’S PERMIT DRIVING WITH UNAUTHORIZED PERSON OCCUPYING FRONT SEAT, FAILURE OF INDIVIDUAL DRIVING ON HWY. TO HAVE LIC. WITH HIM, FAIL TO DISPLAY LICENSE ON DEMAND, DRIVING WRONG WAY–ONE WAY STREET, DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY DESIGNATED LANE DIRECTIONS