One Flown to Area Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Rollover in Clements

On Thursday, August 19, 2021, at approximately 4:30 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 23321 Colton Point Road in Clements, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle involved in a rollover collision with a utility pole.

Firefighters found the single occupant out of the vehicle, crews requested a helicopter for a 54-year-old male with injuries to the upper body.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one victim to an area trauma center.

All photos courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

