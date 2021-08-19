Police Arrest Wanted Georgia Man After Traffic Stop in California

On 8/14/2021, Trooper First Class E. Ruggles of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted a traffic stop in the area of Worth Avenue, California.

Upon making contact with the operator, it was determined that he had given a fictitious name. Once the man was positively identified, it was discovered that he had an active warrant through Colquitt County, Georgia.

The driver was identified as Kip Shawn Raynor, 30 of Albany, GA.

Raynor was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Fraud-Personal Identity to Avoid Prosecution and held pending extradition to Georgia.